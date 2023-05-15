NORTH ATTLEBORO — For over two decades, dispatcher Mark Trowbridge has made sure police cars get to the right place and cops know the dangers they may face.
His voice is calm over the airwaves, rarely displaying the tension of multitasking dispatchers perform as part of their jobs.
Last week, Trowbridge, 64, the longest serving dispatcher in the police department’s history, reached a career, and rare, milestone: his 100,000th call or log entry.
“Mark is a great guy and we are fortunate to have him dispatching and training those that have come in after him,” Police Capt. Jason Roy said in an email.
In addition to radioing calls, dispatchers type in the type of incident police are responding to and other information including the people involved, responding officers and disposition of the incident.
Roy estimated that a dispatcher averages about 2,500 to 3,000 entries a year depending on their assigned shift. For instance, midnight to 8 a.m. shifts have fewer calls while daytime and evening shifts are busier.
Trowbridge started dispatching for the police department in 2000, when police were still at the Mason Avenue station and dispatchers used a typewriter for the daily logs in a cramped room off the station lobby, Roy said.
Now, dispatchers sit in front of a bank of television and computer screens in a spacious communications room of the police station at South Washington and Chestnut streets.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.