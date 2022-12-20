NORTH ATTLEBORO -- Local police will be carrying new Tasers that officials say are safer for officers and come at no additional cost to taxpayers.
NORTH ATTLEBORO -- Local police will be carrying new Tasers that officials say are safer for officers and come at no additional cost to taxpayers.
Officers are currently training on how to use the new, upgraded electronic stun guns.
Capt. Jason Roy said the police department purchased the newer non-lethal weapons because the current Tasers are becoming obsolete and the contract with Axon, the manufacturer, is ending.
The devices fire electronic probes or can be held against a suspect’s body to incapacitate them so they can be arrested. They have been used by police departments around the area and state for years.
The new Tasers have non-conductive probe wires, Roy said, which will greatly reduce the possibility of officers getting shocked while handcuffing a suspect.
The company says on its website that the new spiral darts the Tasers fire fly straighter and faster and are more effective against a suspect wearing loose clothing.
The new, three-year contract totals $65,000 but the upgraded devices have improved technology and capability that will save about $3,000 a year, Roy said.
Information which police are required to document when they use the Tasers will be sent to a cloud storage-cased system that will be integrated with the system police will use when officers start wearing body-worn cameras, Roy said.
The department last month was awarded a $67,950 state grant to purchase body-worn cameras.
The newer Tasers come with rechargeable batteries, docking stations and software updates. The cloud compatibility with the body cameras will reduce the time officers need complying with documentation requirements, Roy said.
The less time officers need to file reports required on the use of the devices means they will be able to spend more time on the road.
Officers are being trained on how to use the new weapons by Sgt. Robert Curran, the police department’s Taser instructor.
The training includes practicing several de-escalation and Taser deployment scenarios, including using an officer wearing a special suit that allows for a safe, realistic training environment, Roy said.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.
