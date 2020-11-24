NORTH ATTLEBORO -- Four years on the road towing broken down cars, it’s not every day you tow one allegedly involved in a string of holdups along with the suspected robbers.
But Danny Gonzalez, a tow driver for Sterry Street Towing in Attleboro, found himself towing more than he thought when he picked up a couple in Cumberland who told him their car had a broken timing chain.
Unknown to Gonzalez, 33, at the time, the couple had allegedly just robbed the Stop & Shop on Route 1 and wanted their car towed because they feared the getaway car was spotted on the morning of Nov. 12 and didn’t want to get caught.
Gonzalez was towing the vehicle to Brockton with the suspects in his cab when a friend, Aaron Gallucci of MAPFRE Insurance of Medford, called him as they passed in opposite directions on Interstate 495.
Gallucci, who works for MAPRE’s highway assistance unit, heard the state police bulletin about the robbery and told Gonzalez he may be towing the car.
“I was trying to keep my cool,” Gonzalez said in an interview with The Sun Chronicle Tuesday.
Gonzalez then got a call from his company and then state police, making one of the suspects, 37-year-old Justin O’Connell of Brockton, start to get suspicious.
“He asked me, ‘Is everything all right?’ I just told him it was my company. That they had another tow,” Gonzalez said.
While driving north on Route 24, Gonzalez said, O’Connell told him to pull into a rest stop instead of his home and asked if the price was going to be the same.
In the rest stop, Gonzalez stalled while taking the car down from the flat bed as he waited for state police to arrive. That’s when O’Connell claimed his mother was dying and he needed to go and was getting impatient.
“He was starting to get aggressive at that time,” Gonzalez said. “He said it doesn’t take that long to get a car down.”
That’s when O’Connell and his girlfriend walked off in the parking lot. “Literally two minutes later the police came,” Gonzalez said.
O’Connell allegedly carjacked another vehicle in the rest stop before being apprehended by state police after in a brief chase that ended in West Bridgewater.
The other suspect, Valerie Proulx, 41, of Brockton, was apprehended in the rest area by state police.
Gonzalez and Gallucci were lauded by local police who gave the man the department’s “challenge coin,” an honor usually limited to police officers on the department who go above and beyond the call of duty.
The men were recognized “for their courageous efforts in assisting police with the apprehension of two suspects involved in two armed robberies in North Attleboro and numerous robberies in other jurisdictions,” police said on social media.
“It felt good,” Gonzalez said about receiving the award, adding that he was happy just to help police apprehend the suspects.
Meanwhile, O’Connell and Proulx faces armed robbery charges related to the holdup at Stop & Shop and another on Oct. 30 at Shaw’s supermarket at Tri-Boro Plaza.
They are also suspects in robberies in other communities, including one in New Hampshire, according to prosecutors.
O’Connell, who allegedly went into the stores brandishing a knife and has a long criminal record, is being held without bail under the state’s dangerousness statute.
An Attleboro District Court judge set bail for Proulx, the alleged getaway driver, at $5,000 cash with GPS monitoring if she can post the money for her release.
