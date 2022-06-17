NORTH ATTLEBORO — A pet dog was recently found abandoned in the area of Chemawa Golf Course and is now recovering from severe malnutrition, police said.
It was the second such incident in four months in town, and police are looking for the dog’s owner.
The 3-year-old female chocolate Labrador was found by a resident June 10, Officer Julie Lowe said Friday.
“You could see every bone in her body,” Lowe said of the dog, who has been named Brownie.
The dog was so malnourished, Lowe said, police waited for her to gain weight before posting photos of her on Facebook.
Brownie was brought to a veterinarian and gained about 10 to 12 pounds in six days at the town’s animal shelter, Lowe said.
Police believe the dog, which suffers from preexisting medical issues, was abandoned and not merely lost. She is spayed and has a microchip, but the device is not registered so police cannot determine who her owner is, Lowe said.
“She’s extremely sweet and socialized. She likes other dogs, cats and even rabbits. She doesn’t go after them,” Lowe said.
In February, a Chihauhua puppy was found on Draper Avenue the day after being abandoned in a snowstorm, police said.
The puppy, named Axel, was later adopted by Lowe and now serves as the community mascot.
The resident who found Brownie posted a photo on Facebook to try to find the owner before bringing her to the animal shelter, Lowe said.
The dog, who suffers from several medical issues including Lyme disease, is not up for adoption and won’t be for some time, the officer said.
Abandoning a pet is illegal and considered animal cruelty, a felony punishable by up to 2 ½ years in jail, a $5,000 fine, or both.
Anyone with any information about Brownie or who her owner is should email Lowe at jlowe@nattleboro.com.