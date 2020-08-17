NORTH ATTLEBORO — Local police are "vigorously" investigating racist graffiti found on a gravestone in Mt. Hope Cemetery, Police Chief John Reilly said Monday.
The chief said he has assigned Detective Daniel Arrighi, the department's most experienced investigator, to the case.
Reilly said there are currently no suspects.
The vandal or vandals spray-painted “Black Lives Don’t Matter” in black paint on the back of a gravestone at the cemetery, behind Mason Field. The graffiti was still visible on the stone Monday morning when a Sun Chronicle reporter stopped by.
Cemetery representatives could not be reached by The Sun Chronicle for comment but a cemetery trustee told ABC 6 News that it is up to the family of those buried at the site to clean the gravestone.
The grave has apparently been the target of vandals before as there is faded white lettering on it.
It is unknown when the latest graffiti was spray-painted. A Mt. Hope Street resident told police he noticed it was there last Thursday night while he was jogging. Reilly said it was reported to police on Friday.
The nonprofit cemetery dates to the 1850s. It is privately owned, nonsectarian and overseen by volunteer trustees.
The cemetery is a popular spot for walkers, runners and dog walkers.
