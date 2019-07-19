NORTH ATTLEBORO -- Local and state police are looking for a North Attleboro father and his 3-year-old daughter, and say the girl may be in danger.
The Facebook post regarding the child was issued at 4 p.m. Friday. Police said they are looking for 35-year-old Vadim Amitan and his daughter Ava.
The father has legal custody of the girl and she may be with him, "but information received by police suggests the child may be missing and endangered," police said in a press release.
The father and daughter may be in a silver 2007 Toyota Camry with Massachusetts license plate 8ZB349 and a Rhode Island inspection sticker, according to police.
The daughter is white and about 3-feet, 2-inches tall. She weighs about 35 to 40 pounds and has curly, strawberry-blond hair and hazel eyes.
Vadim Amitan is about 6-feet 2-inches tall and weighs about 175 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes. He has a tattoo of a black arrow on his left hand.
Anyone who thinks they see Amitan or his daughter or their car should immediately call 911, North Attleboro Police at 508-695-1212 or Massachusetts State Police at 508-820-212.
