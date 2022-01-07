NORTH ATTLEBORO -- Local police responded to several break-ins to cars and garages during Friday's snowstorm and have released photos of a suspect.
One break occurred about 10 a.m. on South Washington Street near Calvin Road. Others were reported earlier Friday in the areas of Reservoir Street, Carlgate Road and Colonial Way.
Anyone who recognizes the suspect is urged to call 911.
Police also advised the public against approaching him if they see him.
Police say residents sometimes don’t report a break-in to their car or property, but they should. Email Officer Julie Lowe jlowe@nattleboro.com.
