NORTH ATTLEBORO — Police responding to a report of shoplifters at JCPenney in Emerald Square apprehended one suspect but two others got away.
The suspect, Felina Jacques, 53, of Boston, pleaded innocent Thursday in Attleboro District Court to aggravated shoplifting and a second-offense shoplifting offense, among other charges.
The other two reported shoplifters left the store before police arrived. Store security led police to Jacques, according to police.
She was arrested about 8 p.m. Jacques by Officer Justin Connolly and allegedly struggled with him before she was handcuffed.
She was additionally charged with resisting arrest, being disorderly and disturbing the peace.
Police allege she used a tool to cut off security tags on clothing she allegedly stole. She was carrying two backpacks stuffed with $785 worth of clothing when apprehended, according to police.
Her bail was set at $1,000 but she was held because she has a 2015 larceny warrant pending in Dedham District Court, according to court records.
She is due back in court in Attleboro next month.
