NORTH ATTLEBORO -- Police have obtained an arrest warrant for a man suspected of shooting an opossum with a pellet gun last month.
The suspect, whose name was not released, is charged with cruelty to animals on a warrant in Attleboro District Court. His whereabouts are not known and investigators are trying to track him down.
The shooting occurred the night of Sept. 14 in the area of Prospect and West streets.
Police were called to the scene and arrested another man, Michael J. Borden, 31, of 23 Cavan Crossing, Mansfield, on assault charges. They related to a confrontation he allegedly had with two women who say they witnessed the shooting and exchanged words with the men.
No weapon was found.
The opossum, dubbed Hope, was shot in the face and taken to Nature’s Nurse Wildlife Rehabilitation in Franklin for treatment. The facility is a nonprofit organization that nurses sick, orphaned and injured wildlife back to health.
