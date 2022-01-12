NORTH ATTLEBORO -- A police cruiser and car collided at Smith Street and Landry Avenue Monday night, resulting in minor injuries to an officer and the driver of the other vehicle.
Sgt. Denis Donovan, who was driving an SUV, was taken to Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro with minor injuries, according to police.
The other driver, 22-year-old Adenike Adeola of Providence, was evaluated by EMTs at the scene but was not taken to a hospital.
The crash occurred just after 9 p.m.
Donovan was traveling west on Landry Avenue and Adeola was going south on Smith Street when the collision occurred, Police Chief Richard McQuade said.
Adeola was given a traffic citation for driving to endanger and failing to stop at a stop sign, McQuade said.
