NORTH ATTLEBORO — Two local police officers did their best NASCAR pit crew impersonation last weekend when they came upon an elderly woman with a flat tire.
The woman was stuck on the side of Norborough Road on Saturday when Officer John Chamberlin spotted her while on routine patrol.
Chamberlin, a five-year veteran, along with Officer Craig Chapman, a 28-year veteran, had the car up on a jack and changed the tire in minutes, Police Chief John Reilly said Tuesday.
Norborough Road runs between Cumberland Avenue and Cushman Road in the southern part of town.
The officers’ actions were an example of community policing efforts that the public doesn’t always hear about, Reilly said.
“The quality of life in our community depends on all of us, the public and the police,” he said.
