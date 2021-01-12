NORTH ATTLEBORO — Police are looking into a report of a man who allegedly grabbed a teenage girl at the Emerald Square mall three days after Thanksgiving.
The alleged incident occurred at a store in the mall on Nov. 29 but was not reported to police until late Monday afternoon. It is unclear why it was not reported earlier.
Detective Sgt. Richard McQuade said the matter is under investigation.
The man is alleged to have followed a girl about 16 years old and grabbed her inside one of the stores before her older cousins, who accompanied her, pulled her away.
McQuade said the man’s intent was unclear and is one of the aspects of the investigation. The man had graying hair and was described as having a small build and medium height.
Surveillance photos of him were posted on the Mass Most Wanted website. Anyone who can identify him is urged to call police at 508-695-1212.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.