North Attleboro Police Department building file photo
Buy Now

North Attleboro Police Department (Sun Chronicle file photo)

NORTH ATTLEBORO — Police are investigating a rash of motor vehicle break-ins on successive nights this week and reminding residents to lock their car doors.

Cars were broken into Tuesday night in the Lincolnshire Road area and on Wednesday night in the Calvin Road area, Police Capt. Jason Roy said Thursday.

David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.