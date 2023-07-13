NORTH ATTLEBORO — Police are investigating a rash of motor vehicle break-ins on successive nights this week and reminding residents to lock their car doors.
Cars were broken into Tuesday night in the Lincolnshire Road area and on Wednesday night in the Calvin Road area, Police Capt. Jason Roy said Thursday.
Police are conducting extra patrols and urging residents to report any suspicious activity immediately or if they find it on security cameras.
“If anyone has captured suspicious activity on security cameras please share those recordings with NAPD,” Roy said in an email.
“We recommend that residents remove valuables from vehicles and ensure that car doors are locked during the overnight hours,” he said.
Police say thieves will usually seek out cars that are unlocked to avoid being noticed rather than smash a window of the locked car and risk drawing attention.
Police also recommend against leaving valuables inside a car. Exterior lights are a good way to ward off thieves, they add.
To remember to lock car doors, police recommend trying to get in the habit of doing so at a specific time.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.