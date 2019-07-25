NORTH ATTLEBORO — Police responding to a shoplifting report at Emerald Square mall stopped a car and arrested two women with $8,000 worth of stolen clothes in the vehicle, a prosecutor said Thursday.
The suspects, Leandra Evans, 33, of Pawtucket, and Paresha Evans, 27, of North Providence, pleaded innocent Thursday in Attleboro District Court to receiving stolen property.
Paresha Evans is free on $500 cash bail. Leandra Evans was expected to pay $750 cash bail but was held in custody because she failed to appear in Wrentham District Court for a May court hearing on similar charges, officials said.
Police were dispatched to Macy’s just before 7 p.m. Wednesday and were given a description of a vehicle after two women were seen leaving the store with bags of clothes, according to court records.
Officers Shaun Callahan and Julie Lowe stopped a car on the on-ramp to Interstate 295 South containing the suspects, Paresha Evans’s 3-year-old daughter and her mother. The mother was not involved and was not charged with any crimes, according to court records.
Assisted by Officer Robert Curran and Sgt. Denis Donovan, police say a subsequent investigation led to the discovery of bags of clothing in the car and trash bags of clothing in the trunk. Officer Thomas Vigorito assisted in investigation.
Also discovered was a cutting tool police say was used to pry off theft detection devices on clothing.
During a hearing for Leandra Evans, Assistant District Attorney Natasha Azevedo requested $2,500 cash bail noting the case pending against her in Wrentham District Court and another pending case related to an arrest in North Smithfield.
In the Wrentham case, Leandra Evans and another woman are accused of stealing five pairs of Nike sneakers and clothing from three stores at the Wrentham Village Premium Outlets on March 10, according to court records.
The value of the alleged stolen items was not given.
Leandra Evans was driving out of the mall when her car was stopped by Wrentham Police Chief Bill McGrath, who was with Detective Robert O’Connell. Evans remained in the car but the passenger, 26-year-old Valerie G. Gamboa of Pawtucket, ran and was apprehended by O’Connell and Officer Todd Schwalbe near Interstate 495, according to court records.
Both women were arraigned but a warrant was issued for Leandra Evans when she did not appear for a pretrial conference on May 3.
