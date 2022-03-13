NORTH ATTLEBORO — Police have renewed a plea for information on Axel, the 12-week-old Chihuahua found abandoned on Draper Avenue two weekends ago.
Axel was found in a blue crate covered in snow in freezing weather about 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26. He is believed to have been left there some time before a snow storm early Friday morning.
“He was out there for about a day-and-a-half,” Officer Julie Lowe said Friday.
Axel was dehydrated and suffering from malnutrition and mange. He is still recovering, Lowe said.
The puppy was found in the area of the North Attleboro Medical Center at 170 Draper Ave. by a woman walking her dog. He was in the crate in woods near the side of the road without food or water, according to police.
Police know Axel was abandoned before the storm, Lowe said, because there was snow on top and inside the crate but none under it.
There were no footprints other than the woman, a volunteer at the North Attleboro Animal Shelter, who discovered Axel, Lowe said.
Police have few clues as to who may have abandoned the puppy.
They are asking for anyone in the area who may have security camera footage or who may have seen a suspicious car or persons.
Officials are being inundated with calls and emails from people inquiring about adopting Axel, but he is not yet ready to be given a new home. Information will be released later if and when he will be up for adoption, Lowe said.
Anyone who recognizes Axel or knows who owned him before he was abandoned should contact Lowe at 508-695-1212 or jcannata@nattleboro.com.