NORTH ATTLEBORO — Police say a Cumberland woman arrested on a drunken driving charge over the weekend had a blood-alcohol level over four times the legal limit.
Megan Papargiris, 30, registered .35 percent on a breath test following her arrested about 7 p.m. Sunday, police said.
The legal limit for intoxication is .08 percent.
Papargiris pleaded innocent Monday in Attleboro District Court to a second-offense drunken driving charge and driving with an expired license, according to police.
She was arrested by Patrolman Anthony Lopez at routes 120 and 1 after Lopez ran a routine check on her license plate, which revealed her license was expired.
After a subsequent investigation, police say Papargiris admitted to having three vodka drinks before driving. Inside her car, police say they found over a dozen empty vodka nip bottles.
Because of her high breath-alcohol reading, Papargiris was taken to Sturdy Memorial Hospital as a precaution.
High levels of alcohol in the blood can potentially lead to a coma and even death.
Papagiris's license expired in July, a short time after she completed probation for a previous drunken driving case in Wrentham District Court. That case was continued without a finding for one year in 2018, according to police.
