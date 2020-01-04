NORTH ATTLEBORO — Police say three suspected shoplifters used a ride-sharing service in an attempt to flee from a Route 1 shopping plaza allegedly with bags of hundreds of dollars worth of stolen goods.
Police were called around 6:30 p.m. Thursday to Dick’s Sporting Goods and were told the alleged shoplifters left the store with “booster bags” filled with clothing in a gray sedan. So-called booster bags are bags that defeat store security systems.
A car driven by a Lyft driver was stopped on the access road to Route 1 and the three suspects were in the back seat, according to police.
The Lyft driver and a passenger in the front seat were not involved in the alleged shoplifting, according to police.
Arrested was Nyasia Brown, 18, Mikaela S. Moise, 18, and a 17-year-old girl, all of Boston. The name of the juvenile was not released because of her age, according to police.
Inside the car, police recovered three bags full of Nike and Adidas clothing and pocketbooks valued at $890 in addition to a tool police allege was used to remove anti-theft devices from the clothing.
Some of the merchandise was stolen from other Route 1 stores, including Marshalls, TJ Maxx and Spencer Gifts, according to police.
Security at Dick’s Sporting Goods told police the suspects entered the store with the “booster bags” around 6:20 p.m. Thursday and went to racks of Nike and Adidas clothing, taking items without regard to size or color and went to the fitting rooms before leaving in 10 minutes, according to court records.
The suspects were released on their own recognizance following their arrests.
Brown failed to appear for her scheduled arraignment in Attleboro District Court. A judge issued a warrant for her arrest. The 17-year-old girl faces arraignment in juvenile court.
Moise pleaded innocent at her arraignment but was taken into custody and ordered held in jail without bail pending a probation violation hearing next month.
The probation office asked that she be held because Moise was just placed on probation last week on a shoplifting case related to an arrest at JCPenney at the Emerald Square mall in September. A probation officer also noted that since her arrest in September, Moise has been arrested three times on similar charges in Quincy and Boston.
In ordering her held in jail, Judge Daniel O’Shea said the defendant had no prior criminal record but had shown an “utter disregard for probation conditions and bail warnings.”
The suspects face charges including aggravated shoplifting, conspiracy, shoplifting and receiving stolen property.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.