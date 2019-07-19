NORTH ATTLEBORO — Police say a North Attleboro girl they believed might have been in danger was found Friday night.
A post on the North Attleboro police Facebook page at about 10:30 p.m. announced Ava Amitan, 3, had been located and an order to be on the lookout for her had been canceled.
The statement said no further information was available Friday night.
The statement did not give any details on Ava’s condition or where or with whom she was found.
A call to the police was referred to Chief John Reilly, who was not available Friday night.
Earlier in the day, a Facebook post said North Attleboro and state police were looking for 35-year-old Vadim Amitan and his daughter Ava.
The father has legal custody of the girl, “but information received by police suggests the child may be missing and endangered,” police said in a press release. The release added that the state Department of Children and Families has assumed emergency custody of the girl.
Information on Ava’s father was unavailable.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.