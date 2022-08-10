NORTH ATTLEBORO — Police say they arrested an alleged shoplifter early Wednesday morning and recovered more than $11,500 worth of over-the-counter medications stolen from CVS stores in North Attleboro, South Attleboro and Westerly, R.I.
The suspect, identified as Namor Clarke, 30, of New York City, was arrested about 3 a.m. by Sgt. Chris Roy shortly after a store clerk at the CVS at routes 1 and 1A in North Attleboro called police, officials said.
Roy was on routine patrol in the area when the call from the 24-hour store came in and he spotted an SUV suspected in connection to the robberies on Route 1, according to police.
Roy followed the vehicle until it pulled into the Cumberland Farms about a quarter-mile away on Route 1, police said.
Roy, assisted by Officer Evan Moriarty, arrested Clarke without incident.
He allegedly gave police an alias and was subsequently identified after police checked his fingerprints through a criminal database, police said.
He is wanted in Connecticut for a third-degree larceny and in two other states for unrelated crimes, according to authorities.
At his arraignment later Wednesday in Attleboro District Court, Clarke was ordered held without bail on a Connecticut fugitive warrant.
He also pleaded innocent to larceny of more than $1,200, receiving stolen property, and giving a false name after arrest filed by North Attleboro police.
Inside his car, police say they recovered $4,811 worth of allergy and over-the-counter medication allegedly stolen from the CVS in North Attleboro.
They also recovered another $6,773 worth of similar merchandise allegedly stolen from a CVS in South Attleboro and one in Westerly.
Also among the alleged stolen items were razors, gift bags and nasal strips, police said.
The clerk at the North Attleboro store told police he saw the suspect flee with three bags on merchandise and gave a description of his vehicle, according to police.
A section inside the store containing antacid medication was “wiped out,” the clerk reported to officers.
If he waives a rendition hearing on the fugitive charge, Connecticut police will take custody of him to face the third-degree larceny charge, according to a prosecutor.
