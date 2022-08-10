North Attleboro stolen merchandise 8-10-22

Police say they recovered over $11,500 in alleged stolen over-the-counter medications from a suspected shoplifter early Wednesday morning.

 NORTH ATTLEBORO POLICE PHOTO

NORTH ATTLEBORO — Police say they arrested an alleged shoplifter early Wednesday morning and recovered more than $11,500 worth of over-the-counter medications stolen from CVS stores in North Attleboro, South Attleboro and Westerly, R.I.

The suspect, identified as Namor Clarke, 30, of New York City, was arrested about 3 a.m. by Sgt. Chris Roy shortly after a store clerk at the CVS at routes 1 and 1A in North Attleboro called police, officials said.

