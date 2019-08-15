NORTH ATTLEBORO — Police are trying to identify and apprehend the shoplifters who struck Macy’s in Emerald Square mall twice in the last several weeks, with one pepper-spraying the store manager.
In a July 17 incident, several females entered the department store about 4 p.m., stole a large amount of merchandise, and one of them pepper-sprayed the manager before fleeing, according to police.
In an Aug. 4 incident, two young females entered the store about 5:15 p.m., stole a large amount of boy’s clothing and fled in a black sedan, police said.
The shoplifters are believed to have struck at multiple locations, including the Providence Place Mall.
Police have posted photos and information about the incidents on rimostwanted.org.
Anyone with any information is urged to call police at 508-695-1212.
