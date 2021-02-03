NORTH ATTLEBORO -- Police are asking the public’s help in finding a 48-year-old reported missing from a home where she lives with a caregiver.
Police Wednesday morning said they were looking for Laura Gardner, who they say has a history of mental illness.
Police said the caregiver believes Gardner may have taken a cab and has ties to Brockton but her destination was unknown.
She was last seen around 1 a.m.
She is white, about 5-feet 2-inches tall. She was last seen wearing a black jacket, a multi-colored shirt with the colors pink, white and yellow, gray sweatpants and black boots.
If anyone sees Gardner they are urged to call police at 508-695-1212 so they can check on her well-being.
