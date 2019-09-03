NORTH ATTLEBORO — Police say a shoplifter spent Labor Day stealing merchandise and need help identifying her.
The suspect stole items from Carter’s Babies & Kids at Fashion Crossing and at Dick’s Sporting Goods, according to police.
She was described as of medium build and height.
Anyone with any information about the suspect is urged to contact Officer Michael Demers at mdemers@nattleboro.com
