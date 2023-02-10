NORTH ATTLEBORO — Police are asking the public’s help in identifying the owner of a Jeep Cherokee involved in an accident with a student at a school bus stop near the police station this past week.
The student was not seriously injured in the accident, which occurred about 7:20 a.m. Wednesday at Chestnut and South Washington streets near the police station, according to police.
A surveillance video released on the North Attleboro Police Facebook page shows a student walking across the northbound side of South Washington Street after the school bus stops on the southbound side.
The video shows a Jeep making contact with the student, who continues walking across the street and boards the bus. The vehicle continues northbound on South Washington Street without stopping.
No other details of the accident were released.
Anyone with information is urged to call Officer Michael Rouette at 508-695-1212.
