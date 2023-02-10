na ped accident 2-10-23

Police say this Jeep Cherokee was involved in an accident with a student walking to a school bus on South Washington Street near Chestnut Street.

 NORTH ATTLEBORO POLICE

NORTH ATTLEBORO — Police are asking the public’s help in identifying the owner of a Jeep Cherokee involved in an accident with a student at a school bus stop near the police station this past week.

The student was not seriously injured in the accident, which occurred about 7:20 a.m. Wednesday at Chestnut and South Washington streets near the police station, according to police.

David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.