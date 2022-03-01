NORTH ATTLEBORO -- Police are looking for the person who abandoned a puppy on the side of the road over the weekend.
The 12-week-old Chihuahua was found Saturday afternoon by a woman walking her own dog on Draper Avenue near the North Attleboro Medical Center.
The puppy, named Axel by Animal Control Officer Felicia Camara, was inside a blue crate in the woods near the side of the road without food or water.
Axel was found about 4:30 p.m. on Saturday when it was about 30 degrees and it is not known how long he had been abandoned, Officer Julie Lowe said Tuesday.
Axel was dehydrated, was suffering from malnutrition, mange and had also not been dewormed as dog’s its age usually are, Camara said.
The woman who found Axel is a volunteer at the animal shelter and kept him overnight before bringing him to the shelter. Axel was also treated by a veterinarian, Camara and Lowe said.
Because of Axel’s condition, he is not ready for adoption and the animal shelter is not yet taking applications to place him in a new home.
Axel’s abandonment and condition angered the animal control officer, Lowe and Police Chief Richard McQuade.
“It makes you very upset.” McQuade said Tuesday. "Hopefully we can track down whoever did this and hold them accountable for their actions."
Police are also looking for any security camera footage in the area for clues as to who may have abandoned the puppy.
“I am infuriated at the person who would think that this is the rational or sensible way to surrender an animal,” Lowe said.
“Animal cruelty is a felony and we intend to use all resources available to fine the person or persons responsible for this heinous crime,” Lowe said.
The veteran police officer said she “was and still and flabbergasted at the person who abandoned this puppy on the side of the road in the cold weather.”
Police are asking anyone who recognizes the dog or knows the owner to contact Officer Lowe at 508-695-1212 or jcannata@nattleboro.com
“Any help in finding whoever is responsible for abandoning this puppy will be greatly appreciated,” Lowe said.