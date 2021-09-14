NORTH ATTLEBORO — Police are looking for a man suspected of swiping a $17,000 gold chain from a jewelry store at Emerald Square mall.
The suspect, described as a white male with a medium build, stole the 14-karat Miami Cuban gold chain from Elie Jewelers last Tuesday, according to police.
Police released a security camera photograph of the suspect.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police at 508-695-1212 or go to rimostwanted.org and report a tip.
