NORTH ATTLEBORO -- Police are looking for a man who stole DeWalt power tools from Lowe’s last week.
The suspect, a tall man with a medium build wearing a dark colored sweatshirt, fled the store in a pickup truck on Nov. 26, according to police.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month
|$12.99
|for 30 days
|3 Months
|$37.99
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$76.99
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$140.99
|for 365 days
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
NORTH ATTLEBORO -- Police are looking for a man who stole DeWalt power tools from Lowe’s last week.
The suspect, a tall man with a medium build wearing a dark colored sweatshirt, fled the store in a pickup truck on Nov. 26, according to police.
He has multiple tattoos on his neck and upper chest and left the scene in what was reported to be a Nissan Titan with Rhode Island license plates.
Anyone who knows the man or any information about the theft should call North Attleboro Officer Thomas Vigorito at 508-695-1212.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.