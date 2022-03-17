NORTH ATTLEBORO — It’s a little like going through pockets in an old jacket for spare change. In this case, though, it will be for something that won’t be covered by just nickels and dimes.
Town Manager Michael Borg told councilors at their regular meeting this week that he wants to use money left over from various town projects to start the costly process of replacing the heating, ventilation and air conditioning system at the police station.
“We are taking leftover scraps without going back to the bank,” Borg said.
Borg told the councilors the estimated replacement price is $2.3 million.
The police department moved into the former factory building at 102 South Washington St. in 2004. Borg said the system was examined recently and “it is failing” and must be replaced. It’s an “integral piece of the envelope,” he said.
The replacement work will be included in the town’s capital improvement budget but to begin the design phase, Borg said, town financial officials looked for money available now.
The leftover sums are from some 20 projects funded through borrowing at various annual town meeting sessions, ranging from over $80,000 remaining from school fire alarm upgrades in 2011 to $145 for a replacement van from an article approved in 2014. These are projects the town has completed or has paid for in full.
The total comes to nearly $292,000, Borg said, allowing the hiring of a project manager and beginning design work. “This lowers the cost of the project in the future,” Borg said. He added, however, that the “project is looking at significant delays in hiring and vendors.”
The proposal now goes to the council’s finance subcommittee for review.