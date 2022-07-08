NORTH ATTLEBORO — The town’s two swimming beaches will be closed on Wednesday so the water in Whiting’s and Falls ponds can undergo treatment for invasive plants.
Shannon Palmer, the town’s conservation agent, says the treatment is an annual effort to keep the weeds under control.
Portions of Whiting’s and Upper and Lower Falls ponds will be treated chemically on Wednesday.
The ponds will be closed to all uses, including swimming, boating and fishing, the conservation commission has announced.
The commission also said water from the treated ponds should not be used for irrigation, livestock, cooking or drinking for five days from the date of treatment.
The work is being performed under licenses issued by the Department of Environmental Protection under a contract with Solitude Lake Management, a nationwide environmental firm with offices in Shrewsbury.
Residents with questions can contact the commission at 508-699-0125.