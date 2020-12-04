NORTH ATTLEBORO — Just over 78 percent of the town’s registered voters cast ballots in last month’s state and federal elections, bettering the 76.7 turnout of four years ago.
The election commission recently posted final returns for the Nov. 3 balloting on its website at nattleboro.com. The complete results were delayed on election night due to technical issues with new voting machines.
According to the numbers posted on the town website, 17,300 of the town’s 22,150 registered voters cast ballots in the election. The results are broken down by precinct, but not by absentee, early voting or in-person voting on Election Day.
Precinct 8 had the highest turnout in town with 83 percent of its 2,444 registered voters casting ballots. Precinct 1 had the lowest turnout, with a still-impressive 69 percent of 2,309 registered voters.
The final tally gives the Democratic ticket of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris 9,724 votes and the GOP slate of Donald Trump and Mike Pence 7,050 votes. The rest of the votes are scattered among write-ins and minor parties, with the largest number of those, 262, going to the Libertarian candidate Jo Jorgensen. Biden and Harris swept all nine of the town’s precincts.
U.S. Sen. Edward Markey, D-Mass., easily outpaced his GOP challenger Kevin J. O’Connor, 9,372 to 7,371, sweeping all of the town’s voting precincts.
But the town also voted for the overall loser in the race for Congress, with Julia Hall getting 8,457 votes and Jake Auchincloss 8,051. Auchincloss, a Democrat, would easily win the 4th District congressional race 62 to 38 percent.
State Sen. Rebecca Rausch, D-Needham, lost three precincts to GOP challenger Matt Kelly, but still managed to take the overall vote in town, 8,556 to 7,781. She would go on to easily win a second term, beating Kelly 60 to 40 percent.
Almost as tight was the race for state representative, where town council members John Simmons and Adam Scanlon were vying to replace retiring veteran state Rep. Elizabeth Poirier, R-North Attleboro.
Democrat Scanlon outpolled Simmons 8,736 to 7,767. The latter entered the race after original GOP candidate Mike Lennox withdrew for health reasons on Sept. 1.
Nevertheless, Simmons took three of the town’s nine precincts, including Precinct 7 by a one vote, 1,027 to 1,026.
Scanlon went on to win the vote in the 14th Bristol District — which includes precincts in Attleboro and Mansfield — 54 to 45 percent.
He has resigned from the council and in January will take his seat on Beacon Hill, the first Democrat to represent the district in nearly 40 years.
