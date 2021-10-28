NORTH ATTLEBORO -- The town's assessors have posted property assessments on their website for public review.
The Board of Assessors announced Thursday that it received permission from the state Department of Revenue to post the completed proposed assessments for fiscal year 2022.
"This disclosure period provides the opportunity for taxpayers to review their property data and proposed assessment," the assessors office announced.
The proposed assessments can be viewed online at the assessor’s office page at www.nattleboro.com or at the assessors’ office in town hall, 43 South Washington St.., upper level through Nov. 3, 2022. A direct link to a PDF of the proposed assessments can be viewed at www.nattleboro.com/assessors-office/files/public-disclosure-fy2022.
Anyone wishing to discuss a proposed value with an assessor should call 508-699-0117, or visit the assessors’ office during regular town hall hours.
The property assessments are intended to reflect the fair market value of property as of Jan. 1 and are based on market activity during 2020.
