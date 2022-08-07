NORTH ATTLEBORO — The pastor of the local Catholic parish is on administrative leave as church officials investigate allegations of misconduct against him, the Diocese of Fall River says.
The allegations against the Rev. Rodney Thibault do not involve a minor, the diocese said in a statement released Sunday afternoon.
The diocese said Thibault is the subject of investigation into “alleged misconduct that is inconsistent with standards of ministerial behavior and in direct violation of the Code of Conduct for priests in the Diocese of Fall River.”
A spokesman for the diocese did not respond to an email request Sunday to provide further details.
Parishioners at the three local churches that make up The Transfiguration of the Lord Parish learned of the allegations at masses this weekend. The Rev. David Pignato, vicar for priests in the Fall River diocese, read a letter from Bishop Edgar M. da Cunha.
Pignato asked worshipers to remain following the blessing that traditionally concludes the Mass to make the announcement. In reading the bishop’s letter, he emphasized the line stating the allegations did not involve a minor person. He added, “I’m sorry to share this troubling news.”
In his letter, the bishop acknowledged how “distressing” this is for parishioners and assured them of his prayers “during this difficult time.”
The bishop also announced that the Rev. Michael Ciryak will serve as temporary administrator of the parish. Ciryak was appointed parochial vicar of two New Bedford churches last year.
Thibault was first assigned to North Attleboro in 2019 as pastor of the town’s three former parishes — St. Mary’s, Sacred Heart and St. Mark’s. He presided over the merger of the three, comprising about 4,000 households, into Transfiguration of the Lord Parish in 2020.
Thibault holds a degree in Canon Law, the legal code of the Catholic Church, and serves as a judge on the diocesan tribunal, a body that deals primarily with marriage annulments. He is also director of St. Mary’s-Sacred Heart School, the local parochial school that serves students from pre-kindergarten through eighth grade. He formerly served in parishes on Cape Cod and in South Dartmouth.
While on administrative leave, Thibault is not permitted to exercise public ministry nor present himself as a priest in public settings, the diocese said.
Attempts to reach Thibault Sunday were unsuccessful. In the past, he’s commented frequently in Sun Chronicle stories on issues of faith and church doctrine.
The Diocese of Fall River said anyone with concerns regarding the conduct of any priest, staff or volunteer affiliated with the diocese can contact Carolyn Shipp, the diocesan director of safe environment and victim assistance at 508-985-6508 or by email at cshipp@dioc-fr.org.
