Thibault, Rodney Fr
The Rev. Rodney Thibault of the Transfiguration of the Lord Parish in North Attleboro

 MARK STOCKWELL / THE SUN CHRONICLE

NORTH ATTLEBORO — The pastor of the local Catholic parish is on administrative leave as church officials investigate allegations of misconduct against him, the Diocese of Fall River says.

The allegations against the Rev. Rodney Thibault do not involve a minor, the diocese said in a statement released Sunday afternoon.

