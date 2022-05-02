The principal of Amvet Boulevard School in North Attleboro has been picked as the new principal of Palmer River Elementary School in Rehoboth.
Kristine Kefor will assume her new post at the start of the new budget year in July.
She will replace longtime Palmer River Principal Arlene Miguel, who is retiring at the end of the school year.
Dighton-Rehoboth Superintendent Anthony Azar announced the appointment Monday.
“Much like I am, Mrs. Kefor is also a proud Rehoboth resident,” Azar said. “She is excited to serve the Palmer River Elementary School Community and can’t wait to get started on July 1st.”
Kefor has served as principal at Amvet for the past three years. Prior to that, she was an assistant principal, early childhood coordinator, and elementary classroom teacher for 17 years in Norton.
Kefor received a bachelor’s degree in elementary education and fine arts from Bridgewater State University, a master’s degree in curriculum and instruction from Lesley University, and she completed post-graduate studies in educational leadership at Bridgewater State University.
Azar thanked a search committee made up of administrators, staff and parents that held initial interviews for the position.
Kefor will be sending out a letter of introduction to the Palmer River Elementary School community in the near future, he added.