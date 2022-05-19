NORTH ATTLEBORO — The town is pulling the plug — temporarily — on its problem-plagued electric vehicle charging stations.
A notice posted Wednesday on the town website and its social media accounts said officials had become aware of problems with the dozen stations installed around town in January, and repairs would get underway next week, with the help of he vendor and the town’s electric department.
“Ever since we did the installation,” Assistant Town Manager Antonio Moribito said Thursday, “we’ve had trouble with the interface software.”
The smartphone app, provided by the company Amp Up, was supposed to allow customers to sign in to begin charging their vehicles. Instead, customers were plugging in but not getting feedback or waiting extended times to have their vehicles charge.
The town has been working with the company to fix the problems with the software but that has not been successful, Moribito said. A call seeking comment from a representative from Amp Up, which has offices in Cupertino, Calif., and Somerville, was not returned Thursday.
Rather than have frustrated EV drivers “lose faith” in the system, the town decided it was better to take the stations offline and look at potential changes in the software and hardware “to make sure the experience for the public is better,” Moribito said.
The stations are shut down as of Friday.
The town is still committed to having the stations up and running. Moribito did not have a date repairs might be completed, although he said he did not expect it to take too long.
“Those charge points are going to be active,” he said, and asked residents to keep an eye on nattleboro.com and the town’s social media for updates.
The stations are at town hall, the public parking lot on Church Street and North Attleboro High School, with four chargers at each location.
Town Manager Michael Borg announced in October that a $133,000 grant from the state’s Department of Energy Resources would allow the town install EV charging stations on public properties.
Borg has said the town plans to convert its vehicle fleet to electric in the near future.
In addition to the public sites offered by the town, there are EV charging stations at Emerald Square mall on Route 1.
There are currently about 30,000 electric and hybrid vehicles on Massachusetts roads.