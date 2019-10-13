NORTH ATTLEBORO — A new high school could eventually become a reality, but an addition and/or renovations to the existing school could also be on the far horizon as the town moves forward with plans for a study.
Brief discussion cropped up about the future of the aging high school — which is nearly a half-century old, at this past week’s school board meeting.
“Something magnificent will happen in North Attleboro,” Superintendent Scott Holcomb remarked. “It will require some unique funding opportunities North Attleboro is going to have to grapple with.”
The superintendent updated school board members about plans to seek state assistance for a feasibility study for the building, with hopes that the state would cover about half the costs.
There is no price tag on such a study because the scope of the study would have to be agreed to first. But rough estimates have run about $250,000 to $1.5 million.
The Massachusetts School Building Authority is expected to take up the request in December.
Selectmen early last year unanimously voted to back the school department’s efforts to get state funding for the high school study.
The school department was passed over by the MSBA in the last round of funding because it determined other districts had greater needs.
That may indeed be the case again as repairs have been made to the high school in recent years because the work had to be carried out to maintain accreditation and couldn’t wait years for state assistance for any building work, school officials have said.
North Attleboro is basing its state application on the need for more space to relieve crowding, an outdated heating and cooling system, and a desire to make the building more energy efficient with new windows and other improvements.
In the meantime, renovations to the high school lobby have been put on hold.
The study would lead to a request for state aid for any building work.
Attleboro had sought financial help to renovate its high school, but the state recommended the city build new as it was decided that would be more cost-efficient and less disruptive.
The current Attleboro High opened in 1962 and North Attleboro High dates to 1973.
North Attleboro’s elementary schools are also aging, but officials have decided to focus on the high school for now.
Community School is a century old and in need of a new roof, and the town hasn’t built an elementary school since Martin School which opened in 1966.
That school, though, was renovated and expanded in the mid-1990s.
