NORTH ATTLEBORO — The town has reached an undisclosed settlement with a Wrentham man who said police used excessive force when they arrested him for domestic abuse in 2018.
A lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in Boston was dismissed last week after the court was notified of the settlement with Frank Gallagher, 39, according to court records.
The terms of the settlement were not released.
Gallagher’s lawyer, James Caramanica of Attleboro, said in an email on Tuesday that he could not comment.
The lawyer for the town, retired Police Chief John Reilly and officers Edward Zimmer and Joseph Fyrer, did not return a phone call and an email Tuesday.
The settlement came after Judge William Young threw out three counts against Reilly, Zimmer and Fyrer following a July hearing in the case.
The counts alleged negligence, negligent supervision and intentional infliction of emotional distress.
The judge, however, allowed other civil rights claims to stand and scheduled an Oct. 4 trial date. The trial, which now will not take place, was expected to last up to five days, according to court records.
Gallagher sought $2.5 million in his suit, which was filed last year after an internal investigation and a probe by an outside consultant found no wrongdoing by the officers, according to court records.
Gallagher, a former North Attleboro resident, claimed Fyrer broke his ankle while kneeing him in the back of a cruiser in December 2018, shortly after Gallagher was arrested at his girlfriend’s house.
Police said Gallagher suffered the ankle injury during a physical confrontation with his girlfriend’s father before police were called, according to a court records.
Gallagher pleaded guilty in January 2019 to assaulting his girlfriend and received a one-year jail sentence followed by a two-year suspended sentence, according to records.
Fryer resigned from the police department two years ago and now lives in a city just north of San Diego. A Linkedin profile in his name says he is a police officer in a major West Coast city.
