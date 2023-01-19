NORTH ATTLEBORO — The town has received another sizable donation in memory of a well known local couple that will help keep it looking good.
Town council members Wednesday night accepted a donation of $127,092 from the Phillip R. Jones Trust on behalf of the Jones family in honor of Phillip Jones, a town native who died in July 2021 at age 95.
The money can be used to care for landscaping around town facilities such as buildings, parks and public commons.
“We are grateful and indebted,” Town Manager Michael Borg said.
It is the second trust fund from the Jones family that is benefiting the town.
The initial one was the Muriel R. Jones Trust in honor of Phillip Jones’ wife, who died in May 2020 at age 91.
Last February, council members accepted $165,733 from that trust, which is also for the care of landscaping around town hall.
As a teenager, Phillip Jones learned to fly at the local Wilkins Airfield in the 1940s and soloed on his 16th birthday. He graduated from a Georgia military academy and served in the U.S. Navy from 1944-46. Two years later he graduated from Brown University.
Jones spent his professional career in advertising, marketing and public relations, and was president and owner of Lyons Advertising in Attleboro Falls for over 50 years.
He was also active in town and town government, including the historical society, as well as the area Chamber of Commerce and Sturdy Memorial Hospital.
In 1983 he participated in an ocean yacht race from Marion to Bermuda in his 37-foot sloop, placing third overall in a field of 150 boats.
His wife was also a Brown grad and sailor, and the couple resided in Attleboro Falls for more than 60 years.
Muriel Jones was a longtime member of Angle Tree Garden Club and a substitute teacher at North Attleboro High School in the 1960s. She was also a longtime member of the North Attleboro Historical Society and worked for her husband’s ad business.
The couple were big supporters of Mt. Hope Cemetery & Arboretum, which her husband helped oversee for over 50 years.
A fairly new 8-acre expansion of the cemetery is called Phillip and Muriel Jones Way.