NORTH ATTLEBORO — The park and recreation department has requested the county spray certain areas of town for mosquitoes, but warns that will not include school properties.
The spraying will occur only on recreation ball fields and properties.
Public Health Nurse Anne Marie Fleming said no mosquitoes in North Attleboro have so far tested positive for West Nile or EEE viruses, but the town wanted some areas sprayed because some nearby communities have been categorized as high risk by the state.
Because fields on school grounds cannot be sprayed by the county, the park and recreation department is cautioning people to only use the fields during daylight hours.
Mosquitoes are more active from dusk to dawn.
Fleming said that, unlike some towns, North Attleboro does not need aerial spraying.
