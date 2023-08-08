north attleboro recycling center

The scales at the North Attleboro recycling center remain out of service.

 Town of North Attleboro//

NORTH ATTLEBORO — With the town’s solid waste department relocating last month to the recycling center, local officials are looking into expanding access to the center.

The waste department moved July 10 from town hall into a modular building at the recycling center at 777 Mt. Hope St.