NORTH ATTLEBORO — With the town’s solid waste department relocating last month to the recycling center, local officials are looking into expanding access to the center.
The waste department moved July 10 from town hall into a modular building at the recycling center at 777 Mt. Hope St.
New office hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to noon Friday.
The recycling center days and hours haven’t changed, but could in the future.
“While the offices have been approved by DEP to be located there, they have not expanded our permit to allow for the transfer station to be open beyond three days a week,” public works Director Mark Hollowell said.
The recycling center is open 8 to 2:30 p.m. Mondays, Fridays and Saturdays.
“We hope in the future to increase the number of days open and provide other programs” such as a “swap-shop” where residents can exchange items, the DPW director said.
“That will take some coordination and we will have to increase the budget as the transfer station staff is separate from the Solid Waste office staff and we would have to have more salary income to pay for them to be there,” Hollowell said.
Access to the recycling center is limited to residents who participate in the curbside trash and recycling program and who have paid their annual fee in full.
A valid annual vehicle sticker is required for entry.
For more information on what is accepted at the recycling center and charges for various items, visit www.nattleboro.com.
Customers with questions are advised to call the solid waste office at 508-699-0105.