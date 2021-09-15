North Attleboro and Rehoboth are among fire departments to receive $25,000 grants from the Bristol County Savings Bank's charitable foundation to support organizations that have been on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The foundation marked its 25th anniversary by presenting $325,000 in grants to 13 fire departments in southern Bristol County and northern Rhode Island.
"With the funds from this grant, our department will be able to purchase vital protective equipment for our firefighters," North Attleboro Fire Chief Chris Coleman said.
Bank officials presented checks for the grant funds in North Attleboro last week and Rehoboth this week.
The funds will be used to purchase bailout equipment kits for firefighters, which include rope and tools that can be used to escape should they become trapped in a burning building.
Since the bank's foundation was formed in 1996, more than $25 million has been committed to hundreds of local nonprofits.
Last year, it awarded $2.2 million to various non-profits, many of whom were assisting local communities in the fight against the pandemic.
