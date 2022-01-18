NORTH ATTLEBORO — The school committee has given its OK to bring back a community service program for high school students.
The service will be a requirement for graduation, starting with next year’s senior class, Principal Peter Haviland told the committee at a meeting Thursday.
It’s an extension of our curriculum,” Haviland told the board.
The program was initially launched in 2019 with some fanfare, including a rally with members of the New England Patriots.
“Then COVID came along and stalled it,” Haviland said.
Haviland said it would not have been possible to send students out into the community during the pandemic.
Under the renewed program, students in each grade level will be required to complete a minimum 10 hours of community service and will have a year and a half to do it. The school will partner with groups in the community to give students an opportunity for service, the principal said. It will get underway during the third term. The program “will connect learning with jobs.”
“It’s an indication that life is returning,” Haviland said.
The school committee approved the renewed program unanimously.
In its initial phase, the program impressed the community.
“People in important positions rave about North Attleboro High School students” Haviland said.