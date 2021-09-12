NORTH ATTLEBORO -- A sizable yet solemn crowd gathered around the September 11 Memorial on Baptist Common Saturday morning to honor and remember those lost in the terrorist attacks two decades earlier.
Several members of the town's police and fire departments, with town residents alongside local dignitaries and members of the VFW, DAV and American Legion, attended the observance.
Veterans' Service Officer Rebecca Jennings officiated the 25-minute ceremony, which included a laying of roses by the DAV and American Legion Auxiliary, a reading of “The Firefighter's Prayer” and “The Last Alarm” by Lt. Scott McGuire of the fire department, and the playing of “Taps” by the American Legion Buglers.
“Nearly 3,000 Americans were victims of these attacks,” Jennings said. “Today is the day that we remember them, and those that have served that day and many days afterwards.”
Jennings, as well as North Attleboro Police Chief Richard McQuade, fire chief Christopher Coleman, and town council president Justin Pare, called people's attention to the first responders who perished on that date in New York: 343 firefighters, 60 police officers of both the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey and the New York City police departments, eight paramedics, three New York State court officers and one patrolman.
Coleman recalled that Tuesday morning of 2001 as “a clear, calm blue-sky day” that would never be forgotten.
Those who had since died from 9/11-related illnesses were also worthy of remembrance, Coleman pointed out.
“All first responders on this day risked their lives to perform these rescues, and did this without hesitation,” Coleman said.
McQuade, who was patrolling the east side of town that morning, heard the news of the terrorist attacks over the radio.
“As a police department, we collectively and instinctively responded to our schools in town to protect our most valuable resource: our children,” McQuade said. “We wanted our presence to be seen that day; wanted the community to know that we were there for them to help them all feel safe. I think this was indicative of how we came together, not only as a town, community and police department, but as a nation.”
Frances Kirby, president of the Veterans' Advisory Board, read a poem written by U.S. Army veteran Roger J. Robicheau titled “The Eleventh of September.”
“So many loved ones left do stand Confronting loss throughout our land
My heart goes out to those who do
No one can fathom what they view."
