NORTH ATTLEBORO -- Even after more than two decades, people still remember where they were when they heard about the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.
Making sure to demonstrate the attacks will never be forgotten, firefighters, police officers, veterans, politicians and community residents gathered at noon on Sunday around North Attleboro’s 9/11 Monument on Baptist Common.
Like many, Police Chief Richard McQuade can recall where he was when he first heard news of the 2001 terrorist attacks
“I was on patrol that day assigned to the east side, and I was driving through the Falls section when I heard the news report on the radio about the planes hitting the tower,”he said.
He also remembers how the community came together.
“I just remember as a police department, we all instinctively reacted and responded to the schools, protecting our most important asset in the community which is our children,” he said. “That’s what I remember the most of that day.”
McQuade, one of the guest speakers at the ceremony, asked those who attended to remember the victims of the attacks in New York City, Washington D.C., and western Pennsylvania.
Fire Chief Christopher Coleman shared a similar message, saying Sunday was a day to remember the nearly 3,000 lives that were lost, including 343 firefighters, as well as the more than 200 firefighters who were at the scene and have since died from cancer and other related illnesses.
“We never forget and remember all the fallen firefighters and remember all of the first responders who died on this day,” Coleman said.
Coleman said holding a remembrance ceremony helps mak sure the tragedy is never forgotten.
“We had multiple people in this area and in this community that were affected by this tragic day, and it’s our way to say we’re never going to forget,” he said.
Gene and Barbara Morris, who live in North Attleboro and attended the ceremony, also remembered exactly where they were when the terrorist attacks occurred.
Twenty-one years ago, Gene was working at Federal Reserve Bank in Boston and Barbara was at home when she got a call from her sister.
“She knows my husband traveled a lot to New York, and asked ‘he is not traveling today, is he?’ and she told me to turn on the TV,” she said.
Greg Mayers, a member of the veterans advisory board, read a poem during the ceremony called “Where were you on that day?” by George Allan of Wilmington.
It reads, in part, “The towers were downed by insanity, But the proud lady in the harbor stood tall. We questioned this attack on humanity. As tears flower for those who gave their all. On the eleventh of September, Don’t forget to remember.”
Jack Simmons, who is the son of town council vice president John Simmons, is 15, so he doesn’t personally remember the attacks. The Tri-County Regional High School sophomore thought attending the ceremony was important because it helps his understanding of how Americans united after the attacks.
“The only way that you cannot forget is to keep bringing the light into the world after this happened,” he said.