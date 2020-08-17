NORTH ATTLEBORO -- Now that that state has officially declared the area to be in a "significant drought," the water department is reminding residents of the limits the town has placed on water use.
The town has had mandatory "nonessential water use" restrictions in force since May 1 -- due to run through the end of September -- but on Monday issued a statement on the town website: "We ask all residents and businesses to minimize overall water use."
Nonessential water use is defined as irrigation of lawns via sprinklers or automatic irrigation systems, washing of vehicles, except in a commercial car wash, washing outside building surfaces, parking lots, driveways, except as necessary to apply surface treatments such as paint, preservatives or cement.
These activities are only allowed on Mondays before 9 a.m. and after 5 p.m.
Violation of the restrictions can result in penalties, including a written notice for the first or second offense, a fine of $50 for a third offense and and a $100 daily fine for each subsequent offense.
Citing above normal temperatures throughout July and early August and more than three months of below normal rainfall, the state's Drought Management Task Force declared a Level 2 – Significant Drought in all seven regions of the state as of last Thursday.
Recent rainfall, between a quarter and a half inch locally over the weekend, was not enough to officially lift the drought status.
For additional information, call the Water Division at 508-695-7790.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.