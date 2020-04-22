NORTH ATTLEBORO — If at first you don’t succeed — well, you just keep asking.
That’s the plan the school department has to garner state aid for repairs and renovations at local schools, Superintendent Scott Holcomb says.
At its meeting last week, the town council endorsed, without dissent, the school department’s latest submission to the Massachusetts School Building Authority, the state agency that provides financial assistance to communities with facility plans.
The department wants funding for a feasibility study of work at the high school or the town’s aging elementary schools.
It’s not the first request.
“We’ve been turned down the past three years,” Holcomb said.
It’s not for any lack in the application, he added. Earlier this year, after the state’s last rejection, Holcomb told the school committee that 61 school districts had applied for some assistance in the last round. Eleven schools were chosen for study aid. In North Attleboro’s case, the state would probably pick up more than half the cost of the study.
Among the projects North schools are looking into the feasibility of, Holcomb said, is a new elementary school between Amvet and Roosevelt School and “redistricting students from those schools into the new building.”
The Amvet and Roosevelt date from the post-war building boom of the 1950s. There’s also Community School, the former North Attleboro High School, that’s now 100 years old.
Some of those plans are based on the conditions of the schools — roofs, boilers and windows — but also on the projections that the school-age population in North Attleboro could decline by 600 over the next eight years.
Those older buildings could be repurposed for the town or converted to other uses, Holcomb said.
These are, Holcomb emphasized, long-term outlooks.It may take 10 tries over 10 years to get approval for a study, he noted.
Even after approval, the study itself might take up to a year, followed by further planning and debate in town over a project that could take 20 years to complete.
The priority, however, is work on the nearly 50-year-old high school building, Holcomb said.
“We’ve had members come out from MSBA, and they keep saying we are close,” he said.
In the case of the high school, future plans would likely mean renovation or addition, as opposed to demolition and rebuilding. North High recently expanded its science facilities at a cost of more than $6 million, just over half of which was picked up by the MSBA.
The problems the school department has identified in the high school include the electric heating system, plumbing, lighting, the windows, the lack of natural light in some rooms due to the lack of windows, and the smallness of some classrooms, school officials have said.
Holcomb said earlier this year if the idea gets approval the state would likely pay for 50 to 53 percent of the costs.
The superintendent said the school department won’t know until late this year or early 2021 if the latest request has been approved.
