NORTH ATTLEBORO
Peter Haviland sounded like a happy man.
The principal was wearing a mask, so it was hard to tell if he was smiling as he stood outside North Attleboro High School Thursday afternoon.
But he also sounded relieved.
The first day back in class for local students — at least for the cohort assigned to in-person learning that day — had come off without a major hitch as youngsters came back to school for the first time since the state’s emergency shutdown order in March.
Schools around the area reopened this week in a variety of modes. In North Attleboro, the principal said, students and families “have inspired us by how ready they are.”
Everyone was where they were supposed to be, he said, and were feeling safe and secure.
“So far, so good,” Haviland said.
“Kids are able to pass from class to class and have lunch outside without supervision,” he added. “We are social distancing, wearing our masks and doing pretty well.”
North Attleboro schools officially reopened Wednesday but only for remote learning as the district eased into its version of a hybrid model. The district’s 4,000 students are divided into two cohorts and will be attending in-person classes one day and then switching to remote instruction. On Wednesday, all students will be in remote mode as the school buildings undergo deep cleaning.
Not all issues had been resolved by Thursday’s opening of school. The North Attleboro Federation of Teachers had expressed concerns last week over air quality in the town’s schools and called for an independent review. And the school committee scheduled a closed-door meeting Thursday night to discuss negotiations with the district’s nonunion employees.
The head of the teachers’ union did not return an emailed request for comment.
Two faculty members, taking a “mask break” as their students spread out on a grassy spot near the parking lot, however, were upbeat.
“Overall, it’s gone quite well,” said Andrew Mingo, a seventh-grade social studies teacher who’s been at the middle school for 20 years.
“A few bumps in the road,” said Patty Hitchcock, also a 20-year-veteran of the faculty, “but nothing that couldn’t be fixed.”
Both said their students appeared to be adapting well to what Mingo called “for better or worse, the new normal.”
Children are highly adaptable, they agreed.
“They’ll make it a little fashion thing. Now instead of ‘I like your outfit,’ it will be, ‘I like your mask,” Hitchcock said.
One parent waiting to pick up his sophomore daughter from high school after her first day back, was hoping others would follow the rules.
Franciso Rivera said he was trying to tamp down any anxiety over the return to in-person learning.
“I’m trying to keep an open mind. If they’re adhering to CDC guidelines and parents are listening and not sending their kids in when they are suspect ... just kind of crossing my fingers,” he said.
Other local schools reopened Wednesday. King Philip Regional started the year in fully remote mode as did Mansfield.
Norton students returned on Wednesday in hybrid mode.
“Day one of school at all buildings went off to a great start,” Superintendent Joseph Baeta said. “Our staff eagerly anticipated the arrival of students, students were excited, and teaching and learning is underway.”
Baeta said the district anticipated making some adjustment as faculty, staff and students gain experience.
“The volume of work and attention to detail was significant and I am proud to note that we did it as a team,” he said.
Dighton-Rehoboth Regional schools are scheduled to open in fully remote mode on Friday.
Attleboro and Foxboro public schools opened on Monday as did elementary schools in Norfolk and Wrentham.
Seekonk returned to classes on Tuesday.
Plainville elementary students were back in hybrid mode on Thursday as well.
The area’s Catholic parochial elementary schools in Attleboro, North Attleboro and Mansfield, along with Bishop Feehan High School in Attleboro, have been open since early September.
