NORTH ATTLEBORO — A local resident who is an expert on a particularly troubled part of the world is sounding a grim warning as tensions ramp up.
Tymish Holowinsky, who leads Harvard’s Ukrainian Research Institute, says he fears the current crisis “is a first step to a full-blown war which I believe could very easily go beyond the borders of Ukraine.”
On Tuesday, members of Russia’s upper house, the Federation Council, voted unanimously to allow President Vladimir Putin to use military force outside the country. It effectively formalized a Russian military deployment to two rebel regions where an eight-year conflict has killed nearly 14,000 people, and Western nations, including the United States, responded by ratcheting up sanctions on Russia.
In email responses to questions from The Sun Chronicle, Holowinsky said, “Putin has a history of pushing the envelope to see how the West will react. Depending on how the West reacts will determine how far Putin will push. The West needs to present a strong, unified front.”
While President Joe Biden has promised no U.S. troops will be sent to Ukraine, that doesn’t mean Americans will see no impact.
“This conflict will not be limited to traditional military encounters,” Holowinsky said. “Cyberattacks on our own infrastructure, a campaign of misinformation in the US is certainly possible. I believe that a weak response from the West will provide Putin with the opportunity to further divide the West which will affect us here.”
Holowinsky, 61, is the son and grandson of immigrants who came here from Ukraine in the aftermath of World War II. A graduate of Brown University and Suffolk Law School, he’s lived in North Attleboro since 2000 and has raised his family here. He has led the Harvard institute for more than two decades.
In that time, he said, “I have had the pleasure to interact with world renowned scholars working Ukrainian studies, Ukrainian political figures, and U.S. government officials who have been involved with Ukraine.”
While Putin maintains that Ukraine has never had a history as an independent state, Holowinsky said, “Ukrainians as a nation of people have existed for many centuries.” While a number of states since the Middle Ages have claimed all or part of it, Ukraine was briefly independent after World War I before being taken over by the Soviet Union.
“However, throughout all these periods, Ukrainians maintained their own culture, language and separate sense of identity. Given that strong sense of being a distinct group of people with a rich history, the nation certainly deserves the right of self-determination and the right to exist as a sovereign state,” he said.
Holowinsky said Ukrainians will resist Russian attempts at conquest, both passively and through armed resistance.
“Ukrainians have already been enduring a war for eight years. They do not want a conflict but they will stand to defend their homeland,” he said.
How should the West support Ukraine?
“First, Ukraine is not the aggressor here,” Holowinsky said. “Ukraine wants to exist peacefully with the right of self-determination as do other democracies — including the United States. I think that Americans understand that. Second, Ukraine is geopolitically important to the West. Leaving it behind only opens the door for further expansion into Europe by Mr. Putin’s regime.”
Strong sanctions and a unified front would be the best thing for Ukraine, he said.
“The West needs to initiate specific sanctions now and not just talk in general terms about them,” Holowinsky said. “Hopefully that action will be effective and preclude a military conflict.”