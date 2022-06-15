NORTH ATTLEBORO — A local volleyball coach will be traveling to Europe to help train young basketball players who have fled war-torn Ukraine, as well as bring them supplies.
Natalka Reid, 21, of North Attleboro, will be flying to Latvia on Saturday on a trip sponsored by the non-profit Ukrainian-American Youth Association.
The Rhode Island College sophomore and Bishop Feehan High School graduate is an active member of the Boston-based youth association.
“I really want to help and make a difference,” Reid said about her reasons for going on the trip.
Known as “Coach Nat,” the volleyball player and coach will be living and working with more than two dozen athletes and other coaches in Latvia for almost three weeks.
The U15 Girls’ Basketball Team “MOBI,” from Brovary, Ukraine, a suburb of the capital Kyiv, will be spending their time training with Reid in speed, agility and strength sessions as well as daily team building activities.
The basketball players fled Ukraine shortly after the Russian invasion on Feb. 24.
Reid, a health and physical education major, is proud of her Ukrainian heritage and is named after her Ukrainian grandmother.
She follows in the steps of her mother, Terry Reid, who delivered medical and other supplies to Ukrainian refugees in Poland and Ukraine in March and April.
The trip was arranged through the Ukrainian-American Youth Association, which is working with the League of Tolerance, a non-profit in Ukraine that helps underprivileged children.
Reid, who coaches for ENVY Volleyball Club in Rhode Island, met coaches from Ukraine when they came to Boston a few years ago.
With the support of the UAYA, local athletic programs and private donors, Reid will also be delivering laptops for the upcoming school year, athletic clothing, undergarments, training equipment, basketball shoes and training jerseys.
“Everybody is doing what they can and I’m doing everything that I can,” Reid said.
To donate visit https: account.venmo.com/u/CYM-Boston
For more information on the Ukrainian-American Youth Association visit them on Facebook or ukrainiancenter.org.