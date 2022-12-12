NORTH ATTLEBORO -- A local resident was killed late Sunday afternoon when his pickup truck traveled off Interstate 295 and struck a tree in Smithfield as the snowstorm moved into the area.
Anthony Manieri, 56, of North Attleboro, died in the crash, Rhode Island State Police said.
An investigation revealed a Ford Ranger pickup truck driven by Manieri was traveling in the high speed lane of I-295 South about 4:20 p.m., police said.
Manieri lost control of his vehicle about 500 feet south of the George Washington Highway overpass and it spun across the center and low speed lanes, traveled through the soft shoulder and entered the wood line, where it then struck a tree, state police said.
Manieri was pronounced dead at the scene.
Troopers from state police headquarters in Scituate, R.I., as well as members of the Smithfield police and fire departments responded to reports of the single-vehicle crash.
Any witnesses to the accident are asked to contact state police headquarters at 401-444-1000.
Rhode Island State Troopers investigated 54 motor vehicles crashes during the storm and assisted 27 disabled motor vehicles.