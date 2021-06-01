NORTH ATTLEBORO
Kaylee Finch grew up loving to read, in a home with a lot of books.
Not everyone is as lucky, the Bristol County Agricultural High School senior realized.
So, for her National Honor Society project, she decided to build a library.
“Since I was young, I’ve enjoyed reading,” Finch, 18, says, “and I thought a little free library would be a great way to give back to the community.”
There are not many of the little libraries — free standing book exchanges that allow people to take a book or drop one off — in the area, she noticed, “so putting another up would be a good way for people who don’t have access to books.”
The daughter of Beth and Scott Finch, she’s been volunteering at the town’s World War I Memorial Park and Zoo since she was a freshman, and that’s where she planned to put the library.
“I’m not a professional craftsman,” admits Finch, who is in a natural resources management program at Bristol Aggie.
So she tapped her father’s carpentry skills to actually build the enclosure for the library and they worked on it together, starting on their porch, over the course of about two months.
With the help of some town workers, it was installed last week and is open for business. As for the stock of books, her mother mentioned the project on a Facebook post and someone “donated a whole tub of children’s books, at least 50,” Finch says.
She’s slowly gathering more, including some of her own.
Meanwhile, Finch has been busy getting ready for graduation this week while also holding down posts in student government and as captain of the winning Chieftains softball team.
In September, she’ll be heading to the University of New Hampshire to study wildlife and conservation biology. But she’ll be leaving something lasting in her hometown.
