On Memorial Day, Chelsey Simoni found herself in the East Wing at the White House having breakfast with President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden.
The North Attleboro resident and nurse wasn’t there on a social call, but rather to discuss the work of the HunterSeven Foundation, the organization she co-founded to research military exposures and their impacts on the health of the veteran population — an issue close to the Bidens after the 2015 death of their son U.S. Army Maj. Beau Biden from brain cancer.
“It was memorable, especially since it was in honor of Memorial Day,” Simoni, 31, said. “The first lady and president had spent their morning in Delaware where their son is buried.”
Beau Biden was stricken with the headaches and got progressively more ill after returning from service in Kosovo in 2001.
“He passed away after being misdiagnosed with headaches and vertigo for three years when ultimately it was brain cancer,” she said. “If identified sooner, when symptoms started, he could be alive today.” Biden was 52 when he died.
During her meeting, Simoni said she spoke with the first lady, U.S. Army Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and others about ways to improve health outcomes, secondary prevention, screening for those at risk, nursing and public health 101.
“After the ceremony, the president walked with me through the halls of the White House and spoke about prevention-based medicine, and how early identification and screening is critical,” Simoni said. “We agreed on that.”
Simoni, an Army veteran herself, started the HunterSeven Foundation in 2018 with her husband Kyle. The idea for it came two years earlier when she and Kyle, 35, who also served in the military, were dating and having a conversation.
“I’ll never forget what he said to me,” she said. “We were sitting in a parking lot in his truck, and he said, ‘A lot of my friends are dead from Iraq.’ I said ‘yeah, that is war,’ but he said, ‘They died when they came home, not from suicide but from cancer’.
“And he began telling me the names of those who had passed that he had served with, at least 10 of them, and others who were sick. One name he mentioned was Sgt. Maj. Robert Bowman, whose Army call-sign was HUNTER7 — that is where the name came from — in memory of Rob who passed away at 44 years-old from a rare form of bile duct cancer.”
Simoni herself had longed for an extensive military career, but it was not to be.
“I wanted to make the military my career,” having joined the Army after graduating from Attleboro High School in 2009, Simoni said. “It wasn’t until I suffered a severe spine-related injury that required extensive surgery that I realized that a career wasn’t possible, and I began looking into college.The military paid for Rhode Island College, so I chose to go there.”
She found her niche in the RIC’s nursing program. She graduated in 2018 and went right back for her master’s degree.
After receiving a master’s, Simoni matriculated at Georgetown University for a doctoral degree and became a registered nurse in January 2019.
She said getting HunterSeven off the ground was trial and error.
“We learned as we went, she said. “We had no clue what it took to start, so it was a learning process. All we knew was that it was the right, and the necessary thing to do, and that if we could use our knowledge and research and educate other medical providers and veterans on the issues, we could also assist in supporting and funding the care.”
Although she is now executive director of the program, which also seeks to share data with veteran and healthcare communities through education to increase awareness of exposures on veteran’s health, what she enjoys most, she said, is being on the ground.
Recently, Simoni, along with Dr. Joanne Costello and Dr. Lynn Blanchette of the Rhode Island College School of Nursing, completed a study that should, Simoni says, put a “huge proactive dent into the problem” of early cancer detection.
“I believe everyone on this team is on the same playing field; we work that way,” she said. “Each of us (about 10 in total), all add something. I do a majority of the research and planning in terms of education. We have an Army veteran and nurse practitioner, Jack Ratliff, who does our education and assists with research, we have Keith Dow who runs our immediate needs programs for veterans in need of support. And many others who support along the way.”
For her husband Kyle, a 2005 North Attleboro High School graduate, the project has helped him deal with his own health issues.
“I never thought that I would be suffering from the health issues I am today, nor did I think I’d lose so many of my friends from cancers and illnesses that I had served with in Iraq,” he said. “But, even knowing what I know now, I’d still serve my country, I’d change nothing. I loved serving as did many of those who I stood shoulder to shoulder with. But, the mission continues, this is how we can continue serving without wearing the uniform — by helping those who raised their right hand to live the most healthy lives possible, through research, education, and immediate needs support.”
Following the Memorial Day breakfast, Simoni returned to the White House the next week. Biden invited her for the signing of a bill named for Dr. Kate Hendricks Thomas that allows females under the recommended age to receive mammograms due to their risk for exposure while serving. Hendricks Thomas died of breast cancer in April at age 42, Simoni said.
“After the bill signing, the president invited myself, Kate’s best friend and fellow marine and Kate’s family for a tour of the White House and we walked with the president to the Oval Office, we sat and discussed his son who lost his battle to brain cancer from war-related exposures and how we can put a dent in this problem and prevent these deaths,” she said. “We stayed with the president for a while.”